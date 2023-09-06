Teachers' Day celebrated

Punjab Engineering College

Punjab Engineering College celebrated Teachers' Day with an event to honour the dedicated faculty and staff at its auditorium. Earlier, an interaction session was conducted between PEC faculty and scientists from Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Delhi.

CGC, Landran

CGC, Landran organised ‘Euphoria 2023’ to celebrate Teachers' Day. The occasion was marked with fun activities, games, cultural presentations and felicitation of faculty members. Students expressed gratitude to their teachers. A total of 222 members of faculty from various departments were awarded.

Sri Sukhmani Group

The faculty, staff and students of Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Dera Bassi, celebrated Teachers' Day on the college campus. Prof Rashpal Singh, chief administrator, spoke on the significance of the day. Damanjit Singh, director, was also present.

Govt College of Education

NSS Cell of Government College of Education, Sector 20, celebrated Teachers' Day by organising an eye donation awareness camp. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda inaugurated the camp. Dr Tanu Singh, assistant professor from GMCH-32, talked about the importance of being a donor.

PU’s Sanskrit Dept

Panjab University's Sanskrit Department celebrated Teachers' Day. Academic in-charge Prof VK Alankar addressed the participants and recalled how the depiction of teachers in Indian movies changed after Dr S Radhakrishnan became the President of India.