Teachers press for regular job

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Hundreds of guest/contract teachers and those under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, STT, CRC and URC in the Education Department (Schools) here held a demonstration at the mosque ground to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands by the administration.

The teachers alleged that they had been providing their services satisfactorily for the past 12 or 22 years in various government schools, but the administration had not yet put them on regular service or made any safe policy for their job security.

The president of the Guest Teachers Association, Shivmurat, said the administration should consider their demands, failing which the association will be forced to launch a massive agitation in collaboration with various unions of the city.

Ranbir Rana, general secretary, Joint Action Committee of Teachers, has told the department to formulate a regularisation policy and stop deputation in Chandigarh. The teachers demand that before a new recruitment, their services be regularised on the posts which they are serving for the last 12 to 22 years, TGT scale be granted to the CRC and URC teachers, salaries of STT teachers increased, posts of vice-principal be created etc.

The teachers submitted a memorandum to the official concerned.