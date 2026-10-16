Teachers’ selection on deputation to Chandigarh subject to outcome of original case, says tribunal

Refusing to stay the ongoing interaction process of principals and teachers from Punjab and Haryana for deputation to Chandigarh, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has made it clear that their selection shall be subject to outcome of original application.

The tribunal passed the order on an application filed by the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh, and others.

Advertisement

In the application, they have prayed for staying the order dated October 1 through which the interaction process of the candidates from Punjab and Haryana for deputation was started. After hearing the arguments, the tribunal said it was evident that some lecturers/TGTs/JBTs had been on deputation since 2003, 2005 and 2008 onwards. It was also noticed that some lecturers who joined on deputation in 2003 got superannuated in 2021 and 2022, which, according to the applicants, was contrary to the instructions issued by the respondents.

Advertisement

Counsel for the applicants, advocates Ranjivan Singh and Risham Raag Singh, argued that other departments of the Chandigarh Administration had framed recruitment rules, while the Education Department had not framed rules till today, despite being under the obligation to frame them.

However, the counsel for the respondents opposed the contention of the applicants seeking interim relief. They submitted that the original application was not maintainable, as multiple reliefs had been claimed by the applicants. The counsel further submitted that although new rules had not been framed by the UT Education Department, the Recruitment Rules, 1991, having a 20 per cent quota for appointment on deputation basis were still in force.

Advertisement

The respondents were directed to file within three weeks a detailed reply with specific averment that the instant process/deputation of employees is within 20 per cent deputation quota. The tribunal listed the hearing for November 16.

In the original application Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh and others had challenged a letter dated July 30, issued by the UT School Education Department to Punjab and Haryana asking them to send the panel of willing principals and teachers for filling the posts in the UT Administration under deputation.

The applicants said the letters were issued in violation of the instructions/policy circulars and the judicial pronouncements mandating that the Administration is bound to consider his own available teachers in the feeder cadre for promotions, at the first instance, rather than bringing someone on deputation.