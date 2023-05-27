Teachers, students of Bhavan embark on Nepal expedition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Adventure and Cycling Club of Bhavan Vidyalaya here is set to embark on yet another journey, “MAITREE 2023”, from Chandigarh to Kathmandu. The event was flagged off by RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chandigarh Kendra.

Promoting love and universal brotherhood, the “MAITREE 2023” cyclothon embraces the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which signifies the belief that “The world is one family”. A team of 17 students and five teachers will cycle across the border. The main objective of the event is to strengthen the centuries-old ties between India and Nepal.

Over the course of 12 days, the contingent will cover a distance of 1,300 km passing through Haridwar, Kashipur, Sitarganj, Kapilvastu and Bharatpur.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal will be hosting them during their stay.

In 2018, students visited Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, followed by the 2019 Dandi March expedition in Gujarat to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In 2021, they undertook “Tour de Himachal” as part of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” to Shimla, followed by a “Desert Safari” as part of Aazadi ka Amrit Mahostav.