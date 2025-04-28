Teachers urge Guv to resolve issues concerning deputation

The Joint Teachers Association (JTA) met Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, to highlight key issues concerning deputation employees and problems faced by teachers working under Samagra Shiksha.

The JTA claimed that even after a deputation employee policy was framed, the administration continued to impose its own decisions. “We have requested the Administrator to implement and release Dearness Allowance soon for deputation employees pending since 2022. The Chandigarh Administration is trying to ignore the 1982 guidelines of the MHA. We have also requested that the Home Secretary and Finance Secretary be involved in policy matters so that both Haryana and Punjab employees receive equal rights,” said the JTA members.

They alleged that deliberate action was being taken against principals and teachers on deputation based on fake complaints to malign both states, calling it a sensitive issue.

The association also raised the issue of non-payment of arrears for Samagra Shiksha teachers from 2021 to 2023. “The Education Department has given arrears to teachers who resigned following Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, but is reluctant to provide DA to existing teachers on similar grounds,” the members said.

Other demands included implementation of 20 casual leaves, half-pay leave, and one-third earned leave for UT cadre teachers. The delegation further pressed for the formation of a Teachers’ Redressal Mechanism under Section 21A of the Right to Education Act, to be established at the school, block and state levels.