Chandigarh: Teaching, non-teaching staff start indefinite stir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Members of teaching and non-teaching staff of privately managed government-aided colleges of Chandigarh started their indefinite protest at DAV College, Sector 10, here today.

They are protesting against the UT Administration due to a delay in the direct implementation of the UGC regulations as per the MHA notification and introducing all benefits and allowances on a par with government colleges.

The representatives also raised their voice against the non-implementation of the 6th Pay Commission for non-teaching staff working in the government-aided colleges. More than 400 teachers and 200 students from Chandigarh colleges participated in the first day of the protest. Panjab University Senators also participated and supported the demands of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Dr Sumit Goklaney, president, DAV College Teachers’ Union, said they would continue with their series of protests till the Administration accepts their demands. “We will intensify the protest in near future, if the Administration failed to acknowledge our genuine and legitimate demands,” said Goklaney. The protesting teaching and non-teaching staff will now sit on a protest outside MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, on February 2.