Home / Chandigarh / Team 205 post Gully Cricket win

Team 205 post Gully Cricket win

Team 205 defeated Team 241 by 41 runs during the ongoing Gully Cricket Tournament, organised by UTCA Chandigarh and Chandigarh Police. In another clash, Team 45 edged past Team 2 by 4 runs, while Team 187 beat Team 143 by...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:44 AM May 09, 2025 IST
Team 205 defeated Team 241 by 41 runs during the ongoing Gully Cricket Tournament, organised by UTCA Chandigarh and Chandigarh Police. In another clash, Team 45 edged past Team 2 by 4 runs, while Team 187 beat Team 143 by 4 wickets.

Team 119 was also victorious against Team 84 by 8 wickets, Team 392 defeated Team 422 by 16 runs, and Team 311 overcame Team 284 by 2 wickets. Team 343 outclassed Team 369 by 86 runs, Team 473 beat Team 497 by 9 runs, Team 1 got the better of Team 13 by 11 runs, and Team 20 secured a 38-run win over Team 27.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will attend the closing ceremony at Tiranga Urban Park, Sector 17.

