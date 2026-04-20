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Home / Chandigarh / Team 244 posts highest total in cricket tourney

Team 244 posts highest total in cricket tourney

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:02 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Team No 244 registered this year's highest total at the ongoing Gully Cricket Tournament, being organised by the UT Cricket Association in collaboration with Chandigarh Police. The side, which scored 201 runs in 10 overs, defeated Team No 243 by a massive margin of 159 runs.

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In other matches,Team No 116 secured a comprehensive 84-run victory over Team No 115, while Team No 119 outclassed Team No 120 by 68 runs. Team No 212 also impressed with a strong 71-run win against Team No 211.

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Among the close contests, Team No 149 edged past Team No 150 by just one run, and Team No 113 defeated Team No 114 by two runs. Team No 23 cruised to a nine-wicket win over Team No 24, while Team No 214 recorded a flawless 10-wicket victory against Team No 213.

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In the girls' category, Team No 5 and Team No 8 registered easy wins.

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