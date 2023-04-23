Team No. 53, No. 20 in Gully Cricket final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Team No. 53 and Team No. 20 entered the final of the Gully Cricket Tournament being jointly organised by the UT Cricket Association and the Chandigarh Police. The semifinal matches were played at the Police Grounds, Sector 26, today.

In the first semifinal of the day, Team No. 169-A were bundled out for 99 runs with Dinesh Chaudhary (39) being the top scorer. Chasing the target, Team No. 53 comfortably surpassed the score in the ninth over at the loss of five wickets. Tanish contributed 24 to the score while Krishna (unbeaten) added 20 runs.

The second semifinal was also a one-sided affair. Team No. 20 registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Team No. 143. Batting first, Team No. 143 fell early against the deadly bowling attack of Suryavansh and Gulshan and scored only 44/9. In reply, an unbeaten 40-run knock by Kuldeep helped Team No. 20 to took the game in the fifth over only.

The final match between the two teams will be held on Sunday at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.