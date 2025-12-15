DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Team promoter shot dead during kabaddi tournament in Punjab's Mohali

Team promoter shot dead during kabaddi tournament in Punjab's Mohali

The unidentified youths approached the victim with a request for a selfie and led him aside before shooting him at point-blank range in the head near the parking lot

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:02 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanwar Digvijay Singh
Advertisement

Unidentified assailants shot a team promoter at point-blank range at a kabaddi tournament in Sector 82, Mohali, today evening around 6pm. Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balchauriya, a 30-year-old kabaddi player, was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Mohali.

Advertisement

The victim, a promoter of Shakkarpur kabaddi team, was shot in the head. Four rounds were fired by two unidentified youths, who approached the victim with a request for a selfie and led him aside before shooting him at point-blank range in the head near the parking lot.

Advertisement

After the incident, Gopi Ghanshyampuria gang claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Advertisement

Senior police officers reached the spot and began an investigation and a forensic team also took samples from the crime scene.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “Preliminary investigation points to the involvement of two-three assailants who fired four rounds and fled the spot. While fleeing, a few persons tried to chase and nab them but they fired shots in the air to scare them. It appears that the assailants sped away on a bike.”

Advertisement

Organisers said the tournament has been called off.

Leader of Opposition slammed the government for the deteriorating law and order situation. “Gunshots at the Mohali Kabaddi Cup in Sohana are a damning verdict on @BhagwantMann’s total failure as CM and Home Minister. Sporting arenas have turned into shooting grounds while criminals roam with impunity. When bullets fly at public events, it’s clear the state has lost control. This isn’t governance — it’s abdication. Punjab is paying the price for Mann’s incompetence and misplaced priorities. Law and order has collapsed completely in Punjab. How many more shots before accountability?” Bajwa posted on X.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts