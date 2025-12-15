Unidentified assailants shot a team promoter at point-blank range at a kabaddi tournament in Sector 82, Mohali, today evening around 6pm. Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balchauriya, a 30-year-old kabaddi player, was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Mohali.

The victim, a promoter of Shakkarpur kabaddi team, was shot in the head. Four rounds were fired by two unidentified youths, who approached the victim with a request for a selfie and led him aside before shooting him at point-blank range in the head near the parking lot.

After the incident, Gopi Ghanshyampuria gang claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Senior police officers reached the spot and began an investigation and a forensic team also took samples from the crime scene.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “Preliminary investigation points to the involvement of two-three assailants who fired four rounds and fled the spot. While fleeing, a few persons tried to chase and nab them but they fired shots in the air to scare them. It appears that the assailants sped away on a bike.”

Organisers said the tournament has been called off.

Leader of Opposition slammed the government for the deteriorating law and order situation. “Gunshots at the Mohali Kabaddi Cup in Sohana are a damning verdict on @BhagwantMann’s total failure as CM and Home Minister. Sporting arenas have turned into shooting grounds while criminals roam with impunity. When bullets fly at public events, it’s clear the state has lost control. This isn’t governance — it’s abdication. Punjab is paying the price for Mann’s incompetence and misplaced priorities. Law and order has collapsed completely in Punjab. How many more shots before accountability?” Bajwa posted on X.