Team selected

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The Chandigarh Amateur Cycling Association has selected Varun Jain, Gaurav Chauhan, Shivrattan Goyal, Talwinder Randhawa, Vikram Malik,Reet Kapoor, Ishan Deshwal, Jai Dogra, Ankit Kumar, Jaskirat Singh, Vikram Seth, Deetya Datta, Rishi Gupta, Caleb Joshua Gonsalves, Aarna Datta, Punyaa Datta, Rehat Kapoor, Angelo Enrique Francis,Mehakpreet Singh, Aditya Singh Rathore, Jaspreet Singh, Aryan Gupta, Ashish and Aman Kumar Yadav for the team for the upcoming 27th National Road Cycling Championships, to be held at Sinner (Maharashtra), from January 7 to 10.