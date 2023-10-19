Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The Municipal Corporation today carried out a drive against unauthorised vendors in the city and impounded several “theka” rehris.

Following the directions by Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, the enforcement teams impounded “theka” rehris selling coffee and shakes in the city.

The Commissioner took serious note of the violations by way of unauthorised operations under the brand name “theka”. She was present during the impounding of some of these rehris and directed the enforcement staff to act tough against such violators in future. The Commissioner further directed that after impounding the rehris, legal action be started against the unauthorised vendors.

Keeping in view the festive season, the Commissioner directed the staff concerned to keep the V-3 roads clear of all unauthorised vending means. There should be a proper vigil by the staff at the cycle tracks where these rehris are seen frequently.