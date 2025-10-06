Technical education requires hands-on approach; practicals essential in engineering: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that technical education leading to degrees or diplomas in engineering must include both theory and practicals. The Bench held that practical sessions form the backbone of technical education and could not be replaced casually by distance learning.

Relying on a Supreme Court decision, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asserted: “Practicals form the backbone of such education, representing a hands-on approach, where theoretical principles are applied under the supervision of demonstrators or lecturers. Knowledge imparted in theory classes is intended to be reinforced through practical sessions. Thus, practicals constitute an integral component of the technical education system.”

The court was assisted in the matter by senior advocates DS Patwalia and Rajiv Atma Ram, along with counsel Gauravjit Singh Patwalia and Brijesh Khosla. Justice Brar made it clear that the established concept of practicals being essential in the technical education system could not be modified or replaced without the express approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“If this established concept, which serves as a qualitative norm for imparting technical education, is to be modified or replaced in any instance by distance learning, AICTE must expressly accept such modification. Determining the parameters that must be satisfied to alter or modify the regular course of technical education lies exclusively within the domain of AICTE. Any decision in this regard must be clear and unequivocal and cannot be inferred merely from the absence of guidelines,” Justice Brar asserted.

The Bench added that AICTE had expressed its unequivocal position that diplomas in engineering obtained through distance education were neither approved nor recognised. The observations carry significant implications for students and institutions. The judgment makes it clear that diplomas awarded through distance education in engineering without AICTE approval will not be considered valid, affecting students’ eligibility for public employment and higher studies.

The order comes amid growing concerns over unauthorised distance learning programmes, bourgeoning in technical education, and the lack of regulatory oversight. The court’s direction places AICTE at the centre of ensuring that only genuine institutions offering quality education are allowed to function, while students and the general public must remain cautious of unapproved programmes.