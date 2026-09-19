DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Technology can assist doctors but can never substitute human experience: PGI Director

Technology can assist doctors but can never substitute human experience: PGI Director

Annual PGI Arthroplasty Conference focuses on precision and newer techniques in joint replacement

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:17 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER. File Photo
Advertisement

Compassion, integrity, ethics and a patient-centric approach will continue to define the medical profession in the era of rapidly advancing technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), said Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, while inaugurating the Annual PGI Arthroplasty Conference 2026 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The three-day conference, being organised by the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, PGIMER, under the aegis of the Arthroplasty Society of Tricity, is being held from September 17 to 19. Its theme is 'Mastering the Precision and Newer Techniques in Joint Replacement'.

Advertisement

Addressing medical professionals, senior specialists, young doctors and students, Lal emphasised the importance of keeping the patient at the centre of healthcare and adopting a comprehensive approach to clinical care.

Advertisement

“It is important that we keep the patient in the centre of whatever we do. They are our biggest assets,” he said.

He stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, saying medicine could not be practised in silos when patients required expertise from multiple disciplines.

Advertisement

Speaking about the growing influence of AI in healthcare, Lal said technology should remain an aid to doctors and not a replacement for human experience and judgement.

“AI may help me, and it may be very good and fantastic, but I don’t think it can substitute for the experience of your hands,” he said, describing AI as a transformative technology while emphasising the need for responsible engagement with its implications.

Prof Lal said preserving the human dimension of medicine would become increasingly important as technology advanced.

He also urged young doctors to focus on professional excellence, clinical skills and integrity rather than commercial considerations.

“A fast buck comes fast and goes fast. It is better you calibrate your skills and hone your clinical skills so that patients come after you, rather than you going after patients," he said.

Earlier, Prof Vijay G Goni, Head, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, PGIMER, highlighted the evolution of contemporary arthroplasty and the growing role of personalised planning, precision surgery, navigation and robotics.

“Orthopaedic surgery now involves a much broader spectrum, including patient selection, personalised planning, precision surgery and enhanced recovery. We are witnessing the growing use of navigation, robotics and other advanced technologies for complex as well as primary procedures. But while technology and techniques continue to evolve, the central principle remains unchanged—the patient has to remain at the centre of everything we do,” said Goni.

He added the conference provided a platform for experts and young professionals to exchange experiences and discuss challenging cases.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts