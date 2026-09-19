Technology can assist doctors but can never substitute human experience: PGI Director

Compassion, integrity, ethics and a patient-centric approach will continue to define the medical profession in the era of rapidly advancing technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), said Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, while inaugurating the Annual PGI Arthroplasty Conference 2026 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The three-day conference, being organised by the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, PGIMER, under the aegis of the Arthroplasty Society of Tricity, is being held from September 17 to 19. Its theme is 'Mastering the Precision and Newer Techniques in Joint Replacement'.

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Addressing medical professionals, senior specialists, young doctors and students, Lal emphasised the importance of keeping the patient at the centre of healthcare and adopting a comprehensive approach to clinical care.

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“It is important that we keep the patient in the centre of whatever we do. They are our biggest assets,” he said.

He stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, saying medicine could not be practised in silos when patients required expertise from multiple disciplines.

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Speaking about the growing influence of AI in healthcare, Lal said technology should remain an aid to doctors and not a replacement for human experience and judgement.

“AI may help me, and it may be very good and fantastic, but I don’t think it can substitute for the experience of your hands,” he said, describing AI as a transformative technology while emphasising the need for responsible engagement with its implications.

Prof Lal said preserving the human dimension of medicine would become increasingly important as technology advanced.

He also urged young doctors to focus on professional excellence, clinical skills and integrity rather than commercial considerations.

“A fast buck comes fast and goes fast. It is better you calibrate your skills and hone your clinical skills so that patients come after you, rather than you going after patients," he said.

Earlier, Prof Vijay G Goni, Head, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, PGIMER, highlighted the evolution of contemporary arthroplasty and the growing role of personalised planning, precision surgery, navigation and robotics.

“Orthopaedic surgery now involves a much broader spectrum, including patient selection, personalised planning, precision surgery and enhanced recovery. We are witnessing the growing use of navigation, robotics and other advanced technologies for complex as well as primary procedures. But while technology and techniques continue to evolve, the central principle remains unchanged—the patient has to remain at the centre of everything we do,” said Goni.

He added the conference provided a platform for experts and young professionals to exchange experiences and discuss challenging cases.