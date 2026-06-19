Technology to wellness: Chandigarh expands 30 skill courses in all government schools

In a push towards integrating skill-based learning into mainstream education, the Chandigarh Administration has expanded skill elective courses to all 42 government senior secondary schools from the academic session 2026-27, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and CBSE's vision for vocational education.

Advertisement

The move ends the limited availability of vocational education in only 23 government senior secondary schools and opens skill-learning opportunities to students across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams throughout the city.

Advertisement

Under the expanded framework, students will be able to choose from a basket of 30 skill elective courses spanning emerging technologies, commerce, healthcare, hospitality, design, wellness and technical trades.

Advertisement

The courses include high-demand subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Web Applications, Banking, Marketing, Financial Market Management, Business Administration and Health Care, besides sectors like Tourism, Food Production, Fashion Studies, Beauty and Wellness, Yoga, Electrical Technology, Electronics, Automotive, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Front Office Operations and Salesmanship.

Officials said the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements by equipping students with practical skills, workplace exposure and career awareness at the school level itself. The programme is expected to strengthen employability, entrepreneurship and informed career decision-making among students as the economy increasingly shifts towards skill-driven opportunities.

Advertisement

To support the expansion, the Administration will engage 38 additional part-time skill trainers, supplementing the existing workforce of 110 regular and contractual vocational educators. The initiative will involve an estimated expenditure of about Rs 1.2 crore.

UT school education dept reallocates 1,755 vocational seats

In another important change, the Department of School Education has rationalised and reallocated 1,755 vocational seats across different streams. The exercise will increase the overall Class XI intake in government schools from 13,875 to 13,920 seats, while also providing greater flexibility to students in choosing academic and skill combinations aligned with their interests and career aspirations.

Education experts have long advocated wider integration of vocational subjects in schools, arguing that early exposure to practical skills improves students' readiness for higher education, professional training and employment.

The NEP 2020 has similarly emphasised vocational education and experiential learning as key pillars of school reforms, with a target of making skill education accessible to a large proportion of learners.

School Education Secretary Prerna Puri said the initiative reflects the department's commitment to holistic education and aims to ensure that every child not only performs well academically but also develops relevant life and career skills. He said the expanded programme would help students become confident, self-reliant and future-ready citizens.

The department has undertaken extensive planning for implementation, including deployment of trained instructors, academic support mechanisms and continuous monitoring to ensure quality delivery in accordance with CBSE standards.

With skill education now available in every government senior secondary school, Chandigarh has taken a significant step towards mainstreaming vocational learning and creating a more flexible, multidisciplinary school education system. The reform is expected to widen career pathways for students while aligning education outcomes with the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.

Committed to making education more relevant: Kataria

"The expansion of skill education to all Government Senior Secondary Schools reflects our commitment to making education more relevant, practical and future-oriented. By integrating emerging technologies and industry-linked courses into mainstream schooling, we are empowering every student with the skills needed to succeed in the 21st-century economy,” said Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator.