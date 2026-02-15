Tee Birds, Par-Tee Crashers Shine in Group B

Tee Birds delivered a commanding performance to defeat Golfing Panthers 49–37 during the Group B match of the Panchkula Golf League, at Panchkula Golf Club on Sunday. The two competitive matches added fresh momentum to the qualification race. In the opening game, Tee Birds maintain steady control throughout, capitalising on crucial moments and executing precise shots to secure a convincing win.

Earlier in Game 45, Par-Tee Crashers edged past Hansa Legends with a 43–38 victory in a closely contested encounter. Both teams fought hard, but Par-Tee Crashers held their nerve in key situations to clinch the match.

