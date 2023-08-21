Teej celebrated at Punjab Engineering College

Punjab Engineering College held an event to celebrate Teej. The event showcased cultural performances, rituals and festive spirit. The celebrations embraced the region's cultural heritage, offering a platform for faculty to come together in unity and celebration.

Booklet released

Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, NGT Chairperson, released a pictorial booklet, "Green Verdict 2022" in an online event organised by Department of Environment Studies and Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER. Justice Singh stressed importance of clean environment to ensure well-being of humans & ecosystem.

National seminar

The Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies concluded a two-day national seminar "75 Years of Independence: The Gandhian Perspective". The seminar brought together scholars and experts for insightful discussions, technical sessions & cultural celebrations.