Teejmal cricket tournament to begin April 15 in Panchkula with 16 teams competing

The Teejmal cricket tournament would start on April 15 at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula.

The trophy for this tournament was unveiled by Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal. He was accompanied by councillors Suneet Singla, Jai Kaushik, and social worker Anish Aggarwal.

Landmark manager directors Pankaj Lido and Vipin Liddo welcomed Kulbhushan Goyal and other guests, presenting them with shawls and souvenirs.

Kulbhushan Goyal congratulated Pankaj Lido and Vipin Liddo and said that many schemes are being run by the government to advance players in India. He emphasised the importance of attracting youth towards sports to keep them away from drugs.

The matches would be played on April 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 24, and 26.

Pankaj Lido and Vipin Liddo stated that a total of 16 teams are participating.

Team registration was completed on March 15 with 2 teams from Kashmir, 1 from Shimla, 1 from Panipat, 1 from Kurukshetra, 1 from Saharanpur, and 10 local teams.

The cutoff date for players' age is January 1, 2004.

The following teams would compete: All in one Education Academy, CL Champs, Destroyer, Green Shivalik, Hansraj Cricket Academy, JP Sports, Karnih Tigers, Kurukshetra Cricket Academy, Lakshmi Cricket, Panchkula District Cricket Association, Prudential Cricket Club, Kazi 11 Ganderbal, RTCA Shimla, Saupins Cricket, Sunrise Cricket, and TDL Cricket Nursery.

The tournament will be a complete knockout. No entry fee has been charged from the teams. There will be a total of 16 matches: 8 in Round 1, 4 quarter-finals, 2 semi-finals, 1 third-place match, and 1 final. All players will be provided with separate T-shirts.

The winning team would receive a cash prize of Rs 2,21,000, the runner-up Rs 1,21,000, and the third-place team Rs 51,000. Additionally, each match will have cash prizes for the Man of the Match, Batsman of the Match, Baller of the Match, and Player of the Tournament.

The first match will be held on April 15 at 6:00 AM between Karnah Tigers and Kazi 11 Ganderbal, both from Kashmir. The second match will be held at 10:00 AM between Prudential Cricket Club and Green Shivalik Cricket Academy. The final match will be held on April 26, 2025. The management will provide dress, food, refreshments, water, and energy drinks during the matches. First aid and a physiotherapist will be available at the venue in case of player injuries.

The tournament would be officiated by two umpires from the Punjab Cricket Association. Two scorers and two commentators would also be present to enhance the match experience.