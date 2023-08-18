Teen arrested with 20-kg poppy husk

Chandigarh, August 17
The police nabbed a 19-year-old youth and seized 20.44 kg of poppy husk from him.
The suspect, Aditya of Sector 52, was arrested near Sector 51. A case has been registered.
