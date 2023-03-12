Teen held for theft at PU employee's house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for a theft at the house of an employee of Panjab University last year.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal, alias Kaja, a resident of a Sector 25 colony.

Complainant Parveen Krishan had reported that on October 10 last year, his wife had left the home for some work around 11 am and on returning after about two hours, she found the house ransacked and an almirah lying open. Rs 2 lakh in cash, a pair of diamond earrings, a gold ring, 12 coins and other household goods were stolen.

A case was registered under Section 380 of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station.

During an investigation, a team of the Sector 11 police station arrested Vishal in the case. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to four-day police remand.

The suspect was allegedly involved in four burglary incidents in the city and the cases related to the crime were registered at the Sector 11 police station.

The police said while the suspect was acquitted in a case, he was convicted in another. In two cases, non-bailable warrants were issued against him.