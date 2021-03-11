Teen killed, friend hurt in knife attack at Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 12

A 17-year-old youth was killed while his friend suffered injuries when they were attacked with a knife over some old enmity by at least seven persons in Ambala City last night.

The deceased were identified as Lovely, a resident of Dadiana village, and the injured as Iqbal Singh, who was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

3 suspects arrested On a complaint of Navdeep, who is a cousin of victim Lovely, a case has been registered against Ramnath, his three sons Balram, Vikas and Gulshan, and Rameshwar, Gautam and Sonu.

The police have arrested Balram, Gulshan and Gautam

On a complaint of Navdeep, Lovely’s cousin, a case was registered against the suspects, identified as Ramnath, his three sons Balram, Vikas and Gulshan, and Rameshwar, Gautam and Sonu, under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 323 and 324 of the IPC at the Ambala Sadar police station today.

The complainant stated that around 9.30 pm, he was walking on the road with his bother-in-law when he saw a group of people fighting. “We discovered that it was Lovely and his friend Iqbal. The assailants attacked Lovely and Iqbal with knives and pushed the latter into the village pond. They kept attacking Lovely and he fell unconscious. The attackers managed to flee from the spot,” said Navdeep.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, where Lovely, who was the only brother of three sisters, was declared dead while Iqbal was referred to the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.

Three suspects, Balram, Gulshan and Gautam, have been arrested in the case. Sources said Vikas, one of the suspects, was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Ambala Sadar SHO Munish Kumar said the victim’s body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem today. There was some old dispute between the attackers and the two youths, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

#Ambala