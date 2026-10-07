Teenaged boy, girl jump before train, die

Two teenagers allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near Ram Darbar on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Manish (19), a resident of Mauli Jagran, and Priya (19), a resident of Hallomajra.

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An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday. The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, for post-mortem examination.

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The police claimed that the deceased were friends. Initial investigation revealed that the girl had joined a private firm in Chandigarh a few days ago.

The GRP said no note was recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the alleged suicide was yet to be ascertained. Their families and friends were being questioned in this regard. The GRP was also examining mobile phones of both deceased and scanning their call records.

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“All angles are being probed,” said the GRP, adding that CCTV footage from the area was being checked to establish their movements before the incident.

“It appears that they were in a relationship, but this can be formally confirmed only after we speak to their families or close associates,” said an official.

Both were Class XII pass-outs but had not enrolled in any college.

Sources said they lived in rented accommodations with their parents, who worked as labourers. Manish’s parents were natives of Uttarakhand, while Priya’s family hailed from Uttar Pradesh.