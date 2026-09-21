Tejal, Anushka guide India-A to victory over Australia-A

Tejal Hasabnis and Anushka Sharma shared a 126-run fourth-wicket stand to guide India-A to a four-wicket win over Australia-A in the opening one-day unofficial match at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 236, India-A recovered from 46/3 to reach 239/6, with Tejal scoring 81 off 82 balls, including five boundaries and six sixes. Anushka contributed 55 off 61 balls, with six boundaries and a six.

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Australia-A, put in to bat after India-A skipper Yastika Bhatia won the toss, were bowled out for 235. Rachel Trenaman and Tahlia Wilson gave the visitors a strong start, adding 81 for the opening wicket. Amandeep Kaur dismissed Rachel for 36 off 53 balls before Tahlia was caught by Amandeep off Vaishnavi Sharma for 48 off 53 balls. Katie Mack (23) and Charli Knott (39) then took the score to 149 before Niki Prasad dismissed Knott, caught by Tanisha Singh. Vaishnavi then had Mack stumped by Bhatia.

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The Australian innings lost momentum thereafter. Amanjot Kaur dismissed Anika Learoyd (11), while Tanisha ran out Courtney Webb (3). Sayali Satghare removed Tess Flintoff (22), and Vaishnavi claimed her third wicket by trapping Sianna Ginger (15) in front.

Niki Prasad completed the innings by dismissing Lilly Mills (10) and Milly Illingworth (17), with Frankie Nicklin unbeaten on two. Vaishnavi and Niki took three wickets each, while Amandeep claimed two and Sayali one.

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India-A also endured a poor start, losing Priya Punia (1), Tanisha (23) and Bhatia (9) cheaply. Tejal and Anushka then steadied the innings and took the score to 195/5 before departing. Niki remained unbeaten on 32 off 22 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes, while Sayali scored an unbeaten 25 off 34 balls with four boundaries to complete the chase.

Tess Flintoff and Frankie Nicklin took two wickets each for Australia-A, while Sianna and Milly Illingworth claimed one apiece.