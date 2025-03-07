DT
Home / Chandigarh / Telangana eves log win in hockey tourney

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
Telangana Hockey showed dominance over Hockey Association of Bihar by beating them 5-2 during the ongoing 15th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. The sixth day of the tournament also witnessed Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Jharkhand securing win in their respective matches.

In the first match, Telangana Hockey proved to be the better one as they defeated Hockey Association of Bihar 5-2. Komal Gurjar led the team to victory by scoring three goals. She posted the opening goal in the 12th minute, while Pooja Rathod doubled the lead in the 13th minute. Mundari Sumi made it 3-0, in the 43rd minute, and Komal then scored two more goals (50th, 55th) to help the side log win. On the other hand, Ebha Kerketta (21st) and Nutan Topno (36th) scored one goal each for Hockey Association of Bihar.

In another match, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1. In the next match of Division ‘A’, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 3-1.

