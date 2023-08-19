Telecast sans nod, UTCA may be told to pay Rs 30L

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 18

The UT Sports Department is likely to seek an amount of over Rs 30 lakh from the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, for telecasting the ongoing Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial Cricket Tournament.

Well-placed sources have confirmed that the department has formed a committee to review the matter, and there are plans to recover an amount of Rs 34 lakh from the organisers for telecasting the matches.

The matter was highlighted in these columns during the course of the tournament on August 10. According to sources, a submission has been prepared, and it will be addressed to the association’s operations manager, Manjit Singh, for payment of the pending amount of Rs 32.30 lakh, in addition to Rs 30,000 (security amount), to the department.

The association has already paid Rs 1.7 lakh as ground charges and Rs 20,000 as the security amount.

“The committee was formed on Wednesday, and they have been asked to submit a report on August 18. However, they are likely to submit the report by Monday. The final call will be taken later. At present, there’s no such update on recovering any amount,” said Director of Sports Sorabh Kumar Arora. He added that the association is yet to submit a clarification and is expected to do so by Monday (August 21).

It may be recalled that the department had issued a letter seeking a clarification about the issue on August 9. Since the tournament — which kicked off on August 4 — is set to conclude on August 20, there has been a delay in taking action.

Agreement with private company

Meanwhile, highly placed sources in the association have confirmed that an agreement has been signed with an event management company for organising the tourney. “We are not aware of any such agreement,” said Arora. However, UTCA president Sanjay Tandon has said, “The association is not making any profit off the event. We are for the welfare of the sport and our cricketers.” When asked about the live telecast of the matches, he clarified, “The matches were telecast through an OTT platform. These are telecast after a delay of a few minutes.”

UT admn officials backing UTCA, claims Chhabra

Coming down heavily on officials of the UT Administration and the UTCA president Tandon, Aam Admi Party (Chandigarh) leader Pardeep Chhabra, who is a former president of the association, said that the UT officials have been shielding the association.

The association has been “captured” by the current president, and 70 per cent of the association members are his own relatives, Chhabra said. In the recent Gully Cricket Tournament, the administration had issued grants to the tune of Rs 5 lakh for distributing refreshments, he added. “At a time when one cannot build anything without the permission of the administration, the UTCA spent Rs 60 lakh on the renovation of the office,” he claimed. The officials of the administration and the Sports Department inaugurated the ‘illegal’ structures, the AAP leader said. Chhabra also took a swipe at the UT officials, saying, “The association is at fault for not paying the administration, but the officials are openly shielding it for reasons best known to them.”

Reacting to the AAP leader’s comments, a UTCA spokesperson said, “This is politically motivated. This group makes such claims once every year.”

#Cricket