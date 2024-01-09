Telecom firm staffer held with 32 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

A technician working with a telecom company has been arrested by the District Crime Cell (DCC) of the Chandigarh Police while possessing 32.64 gm of heroin. The police said the accused, identified as Ajay (25) of Ferozepur, was held from near dumping ground in Maloya.

The accused during interrogation disclosed that he got indulged in drug trafficking around 11 months ago. He used to purchase the contraband from Ferozepur and sell it in the tricity.

#Ferozepur