Telecom firms digging deeper, damaging city roads: Councillors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Cutting across party lines, councillors raised the issue of digging of roads by private telecom firms for laying of cables for the 5G service, during a meeting of the MC House today.

Questioning the performance of the officials concerned, the councillors said the digging of roads to lay cables should be stopped immediately. They alleged that due to it, roads were being damaged while pits were being dug deeper than the permissible limit.

Sensory park to come up in Sector 22 The House approved the development of a sensory park in Sector 22 at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore for the people with disabilities. It was stated that the tricity had 14,796 people with disability (as per the 2011 Census).

A sensory park focuses on features that attract multiple senses of an individual, including mobility and motor skills, hearing and speech senses, cognitive skills and intellectual skills. These are specialised parks for all kinds of visitors with special emphasis on differently-abled children.

As per the proposal, the park opposite house numbers 3430 to 3395 would be developed as a sensory park.

AAP councillor Prem Lata said she got the cleanliness work done in her ward, but all her efforts went in vain with pits being dug up. BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla said due to digging, potholes appeared at various places and as festival season was going on, it had become dangerous for pedestrians and commuters.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the Central Government had set guidelines in this regard and they could not do anything about it.

The MC chief asked road wing officials to inspect the area concerned, along with the ward councillor, and check whether the work was being done as per the rules or not. She said all pits would be filled.

On the death of a 27-year-old driver of a door-to-door garbage collection truck on September 23, who was crushed under the hydraulic container of the vehicle in Sector 23, the House approved to carry out a physical audit and mechanical check-up of all vehicles under the civic body.

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra said he had raised the issue three months ago after a person died following a snag in a vehicle. The MC had ignored the issue and now, another worker had met the same fate. He said there were technical and mechanical faults in 585 MC vehicles, which had not been rectified so far.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi demanded that the kin of the two victims be given the benefit as per the prevailing labour laws like monetary compensation and jobs on compassionate grounds.

Mitra said they would give a job to a family member each of the two victims through outsourcing. Besides, physical and mechanical audit of all vehicles would be done, she added.

Rs 50L works for cleanest ward

Meanwhile, the House approved a competition among wards as per guidelines of the government under the cleanliness campaign. As per the proposal, Rs 50 lakh would be spent on civil works in the ward remaining on the top position for three months.

Modern cremation system

The House approved a modern, wood-based cremation system, which will come up at the Sector 25 crematorium at the cost of Rs 1.62 crore. It will be an eco-friendly, traditional furnace-type cremation system, which would need less quantity of wood. As per the prevailing practice, approximately 375 kg of wood is required to cremate a body. Under the new non-polluting system, only about 100 kg of wood would be needed.

Community centres to become disabled-friendly

The MC House approved to have disabled-friendly infrastructure at various community centres at a cost of around Rs 1.63 crore.