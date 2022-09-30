 Telecom firms digging deeper, damaging city roads: Councillors : The Tribune India

MC House meeting

Telecom firms digging deeper, damaging city roads: Councillors

Telecom firms digging deeper, damaging city roads: Councillors

Councillors argue during the MC House meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Cutting across party lines, councillors raised the issue of digging of roads by private telecom firms for laying of cables for the 5G service, during a meeting of the MC House today.

Questioning the performance of the officials concerned, the councillors said the digging of roads to lay cables should be stopped immediately. They alleged that due to it, roads were being damaged while pits were being dug deeper than the permissible limit.

Sensory park to come up in Sector 22

  • The House approved the development of a sensory park in Sector 22 at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore for the people with disabilities. It was stated that the tricity had 14,796 people with disability (as per the 2011 Census).
  • A sensory park focuses on features that attract multiple senses of an individual, including mobility and motor skills, hearing and speech senses, cognitive skills and intellectual skills. These are specialised parks for all kinds of visitors with special emphasis on differently-abled children.
  • As per the proposal, the park opposite house numbers 3430 to 3395 would be developed as a sensory park.

AAP councillor Prem Lata said she got the cleanliness work done in her ward, but all her efforts went in vain with pits being dug up. BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla said due to digging, potholes appeared at various places and as festival season was going on, it had become dangerous for pedestrians and commuters.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the Central Government had set guidelines in this regard and they could not do anything about it.

The MC chief asked road wing officials to inspect the area concerned, along with the ward councillor, and check whether the work was being done as per the rules or not. She said all pits would be filled.

On the death of a 27-year-old driver of a door-to-door garbage collection truck on September 23, who was crushed under the hydraulic container of the vehicle in Sector 23, the House approved to carry out a physical audit and mechanical check-up of all vehicles under the civic body.

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra said he had raised the issue three months ago after a person died following a snag in a vehicle. The MC had ignored the issue and now, another worker had met the same fate. He said there were technical and mechanical faults in 585 MC vehicles, which had not been rectified so far.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi demanded that the kin of the two victims be given the benefit as per the prevailing labour laws like monetary compensation and jobs on compassionate grounds.

Mitra said they would give a job to a family member each of the two victims through outsourcing. Besides, physical and mechanical audit of all vehicles would be done, she added.

Rs 50L works for cleanest ward

Meanwhile, the House approved a competition among wards as per guidelines of the government under the cleanliness campaign. As per the proposal, Rs 50 lakh would be spent on civil works in the ward remaining on the top position for three months.

Modern cremation system

The House approved a modern, wood-based cremation system, which will come up at the Sector 25 crematorium at the cost of Rs 1.62 crore. It will be an eco-friendly, traditional furnace-type cremation system, which would need less quantity of wood. As per the prevailing practice, approximately 375 kg of wood is required to cremate a body. Under the new non-polluting system, only about 100 kg of wood would be needed.

Community centres to become disabled-friendly

The MC House approved to have disabled-friendly infrastructure at various community centres at a cost of around Rs 1.63 crore.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

2
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

3
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

4
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

5
Sports

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

6
Trending

Sara Ali Khan rides Maruti’s Alto 800; ‘Arre baap re itni sasti car’, troll netizens

7
Delhi

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

8
Punjab

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

9
Amritsar

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

10
Punjab

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...

Kharge likely dark horse as ‘sorry’ Gehlot opts out

Mallikarjun Kharge likely dark horse as 'sorry' Ashok Gehlot opts out

Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J-K

2 encounters break out in Shopian and Baramulla in J-K

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

Two houses merged to run liquor vend

IAF drill: 4-hour daily flight curbs at airport

Heritage tree panel formed: Admn to HC

Sec 42 woman bitten by snake in kitchen, dies

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

~38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Rs 38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Youth distributes free books to spread Bhagat Singh's ideology

DC office staff protest over pending demands

39-yr-old Youth Akali Dal leader dies in Rishikesh

Power supply to Cong Bhawan snapped

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Ludhiana: Last day to pay property tax today, get 10% rebate

Land acquisition coming in way of Ludhiana-Ropar expressway

LIT, Ludhiana MC cross swords over building control in 'handed-over' colonies

Brother duo of Ludhiana booked for rape, 1 nabbed

1,829 votes polled, result today

1,829 votes polled, result today

College non-teaching staff stage protest, seek parity in pay scales

Varsity calls off Oct 8 Sartaj event