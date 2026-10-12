Temperature dips by 5.3°C in Chandigarh

Rain brought a sharp drop in temperatures in Chandigarh on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 25.9°C, six degrees below normal, according to the Chandigarh Meteorological Observatory.

The maximum temperature fell by 5.3 degrees compared to the previous day figure. The minimum temperature, however, remained four degrees above normal at 23.6°C. At Chandigarh Airport, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.8°C.

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The city received 14.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while the airport area recorded 14 mm during the same period.

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The Meteorological Centre has forecast a partly cloudy sky across the Tricity from October 12 to 15, with the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Partly cloudy conditions are likely to continue on October 16.