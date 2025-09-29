Temperature soars to 37° Celsius in Chandigarh

The weather across the Tricity remained dry on Monday with clear skies and temperatures on the higher side.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded the highest maximum temperature in Punjab at 37°C, about 4°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.7°C. Mohali and Panchkula too witnessed warm conditions, with mercury levels hovering in the mid-30s.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the coming five days will continue to see mainly clear skies across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Day temperatures are expected to remain steady between 34°C and 35°C, while nights will be relatively comfortable with minimums in the range of 23°C to 25°C.

Advertisement

No rainfall was recorded in the Tricity today. The cumulative seasonal rainfall since June 1 at Chandigarh stands at 1071.2 mm, which is nearly 27% above normal.