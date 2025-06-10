Temperature soars to 44 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh, region’s hottest day this season

As the heatwave intensified, the mercury touched the 44-degree Celsius mark in Chandigarh on Tuesday, marking the season’s hottest day. According to Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, Tuesday’s temperature breached Monday’s heat, recording the season’s highest day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees above yesterday’s 43.8 degrees Celsius.

The department’s observatory at Sector 39 recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The heat wave was recorded in Chandigarh, Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, and Sirsa in the region. Bathinda recorded the maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the region, while Sirsa logged 46.2 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in Haryana.

The MeT department predicted no major change in the maximum temperature for the next four days in the region, with warm night conditions likely to continue at isolated places until June 11. The minimum temperature in Chandigarh on Tuesday rose to 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees more than Monday’s minimum reading and 2.4 degrees above normal.

The weathermen advised taking adequate precautions due to the heat wave and warm night conditions. They predicted warm to severe warm nights with a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places but no rain in Chandigarh and the region for the next four days.

The intense heat wave conditions forced residents to stay indoors, especially during peak afternoon hours. Electronics dealers witnessed a rush of customers buying air conditioners, coolers, fans, and refrigerators to beat the rising heat.

STILL COOLER THAN 2024

The present heat wave has yet to reach the level of 2024, when Chandigarh recorded its highest maximum day temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, marking the hottest day in the city since 2012.

MINIMUM TEMP HIGHEST SINCE 2012

The minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius recorded in Chandigarh on Tuesday was the highest since 2012, when a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius was measured in the city.