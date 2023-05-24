Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The maximum temperature in the city today dropped to 41°C, 1.3 degree above normal. The city yesterday recorded the season’s highest maximum temperature at 43.1°C.

Winds started blowing at 26 km/hour around 8:30 pm today. The temp is expected to fall to 32°C in the next two days. There is a light rain forecast till May 27.

Thunderstorm/lightning is expected to accompany. Hailstorms are likely at isolated places on May 24. Squall at the speed 50-60 Kmph is also expected at isolated on May 24.