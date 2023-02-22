Temperature up amid dry spell, feels like mid-March

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The tricity is witnessing an unusually warm weather for February with temperatures staying way above normal.

Officials say due to the absence of significant Western Disturbance, the weather has been mostly dry since February 1. Maximum temperatures are 4°C to 5°C above normal, whereas the minimum temperatures are around 3°C to 5°C above normal.

The weather is likely to be mainly dry over most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next few days.

The city today witnessed the maximum temperature of 29.5 °C, which is 5.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 16.6 °C, 7.4 notches above normal. No major change is expected in maximum as well as minimum temperatures over the next few days.

“There had been no rain and weather has remained dry. Thus temperatures are closer to levels of mid-March. The temperatures earlier shot up instantly. Further, the temperatures are now expected to rise gradually,” Chandigarh Meteorological Department Director Manmohan Singh told Chandigarh Tribune.

The UT has recorded 27.4 mm rainfall since January 1. This is 53 per cent lower than normal, triggering early onset of warm weather conditions.