Temperature up amid dry spell, feels like mid-March

Chandigarh, February 21
The tricity is witnessing an unusually warm weather for February with temperatures staying way above normal.
Officials say due to the absence of significant Western Disturbance, the weather has been mostly dry since February 1. Maximum temperatures are 4°C to 5°C above normal, whereas the minimum temperatures are around 3°C to 5°C above normal.
The weather is likely to be mainly dry over most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next few days.
The city today witnessed the maximum temperature of 29.5 °C, which is 5.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 16.6 °C, 7.4 notches above normal. No major change is expected in maximum as well as minimum temperatures over the next few days.
“There had been no rain and weather has remained dry. Thus temperatures are closer to levels of mid-March. The temperatures earlier shot up instantly. Further, the temperatures are now expected to rise gradually,” Chandigarh Meteorological Department Director Manmohan Singh told Chandigarh Tribune.
The UT has recorded 27.4 mm rainfall since January 1. This is 53 per cent lower than normal, triggering early onset of warm weather conditions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...