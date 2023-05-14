Temporary compost plant put on hold, team to visit site

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The local Municipal Corporation has to defer the agenda of setting up a temporary compost plant in Dadu Majra following a stiff opposition by local councillor Kuldeep Dhalor.

He opposed the setting up of all waste-related projects in his ward. “We will not allow any new project in Dadu Majra. People are already suffering from diseases due to the waste dump. Children have skin diseases and elderly persons respiratory issues,” he said.

“I will stop waste construction vehicles, if this project is allowed to take place. Why the city’s waste has to be dumped outside our houses. Explore other areas for this,” he added.

It was later resolved that a visit of the councillor, along with officers, to the site will be held to show the former where the plant was to be set up and then only a decision in this regard would be taken.

“I will visit the site and discuss the matter with the local residents. Then only will I give my nod,” said the councillor.

Earlier, when the Mayor sought voting for approval to the temporary compost plant, none of the councillors, including that of his party (BJP), raised hands. When he asked for a second time, only BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu raised hand.

With a new waste processing plant to be set up in Dadu Majra, which is likely to take over two years to be made operational, the corporation had proposed to build a temporary composting plant to process the fresh wet waste.

The plant is proposed to be set up on 5 acres cleared at the Dadu Majra dumping ground, at a cost of Rs 10.53 crore. The MC is operating a wet waste plant at Sector 25 after upgrade and extensions, but can process only up to 200 metric tonne (MT) of waste per day there. In contrast, the daily generation of fresh wet waste in the city is 374 MT per day.