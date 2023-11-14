Temporary night shelters at 7 places from Dec 1 to Feb 28

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The city Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to set up temporary night shelters at seven locations for three months (from December 1 to February 28).

The facility will cost the civic body about Rs 1.33 crore. These shelters are set up every winter for the homeless and needy people.

Among the places where the waterproof shelters will come up are near the GMCH-32, the GMSH-16, the PGI, the ISBT-17 and the ISBT-43.

According to information, fire safety equipment, lighting facility, electricity connections, drinking water and toilet facilities will be provided at these shelters. Besides, cushioned carpet, quilts, mattresses, pillows and blankets will be available. CCTVs will be installed inside and outside the shelters.

Meanwhile, residents said the MC should have its own temporary night shelter arrangements rather than every floating tender every year and hiring a private agency for the job.

“They should make city’s existing permanent Raen Baseras functional and run them in good condition. Spending such a huge amount on temporary night shelters makes no sense. Their utility should also be observed. Despite these shelters, people are seen spending night in market corridors,” said RK Garg, president of a city-based senior citizens’ body.