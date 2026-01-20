Ten land in Chandigarh police net for cyber fraud

The Chandigarh Cyber Crime Police have arrested 10 accused involved in an organised network of cyber fraud. Ritik (22), Rythem (20) and Mohamad Danish (22) from Mauli Jagran, Akash (25) and Ankit (23) of Mohali, Archit (25) of Sector 41, Charandas (20) of Sector 25, Mohammed Toshik (26) of Burail, Dilpreet Singh (21) of Faida Nizampur and Rohan Dubay have been arrested in various cases of cyber fraud.

“Based on information received from the I4C portal of the MHA, several bank accounts operating in the Chandigarh jurisdiction were found linked to fraud complaints registered on the portals in other states. Analysis revealed that these accounts were being used as mule accounts for cyber frauds such as digital arrest scams and part-time job frauds, involving illegal transfer, withdrawal and layering of money through technical means,” said police officials.

During the investigation, multiple suspicious bank accounts were identified involving the accused, through which the disputed amounts were transferred and withdrawn through cheques. All accused admitted that they allowed their bank accounts to be used for the cyber frauds in return for commission.