Tender for waste processing plant to be floated in March

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

While accepting the recommendations of the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), hired by the Municipal Corporation to set up an integrated solid waste processing plant, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said the tender for the same would be floated in March.

“The UT Administration is committed towards achieving 100 per cent waste processing. It will be a state-of-the-art plant and the tender for the same will be floated in March,” he said.

It was decided that the project would be for a period of 27 years, including 2 years for construction and 25 years for operation and maintenance. The committee also decided that three waste recovery centres would be operated and maintained by the private party.

The recommendations were finalised during a high-powered committee meeting held here today under the chairmanship of the UT Adviser in the presence of senior officers of the Administration and the Municipal Corporation.

The committee said emission norms would be stringent and performance parameters would also be strict.

The committee finalised that this would be executed as a public-private partnership (PPP) project in which land would be provided by the MC, while investment is proposed to be done by the private investor.