Tender opened, works to be given this week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The UT Administration will allot civil and electrical works to be carried out for the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre at Government Press Building in Sector 18 this week.

During a review meeting held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal regarding the setting up of the centre, officials of the Engineering Department said the tender for the civil and electrical works to be done at the site was opened on October 7 and work would be allotted this week.

The Adviser directed the officials to work in close coordination and get the works completed without delay so that the centre could be inaugurated at the earliest.

Vinod P Kavle, Secretary Culture, outlined the duties and responsibilities of IAF and administration in setting up the centre, which is a joint initiative.

The meeting was attended by officers of the IAF and UT Administration.

#indian air force