Tennis meet: Delhi’s Sarthak Sudan overpowers tough challenge

Chandigarh, November 7
Delhi’s Sarthak Sudan overpowered a tough challenge by Dhananjay Singh of Himachal Pradesh to storm into men’s semifinals during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship. Sudan won the first set after a see-saw tie-break finish 7-6(4). In the second set, he played calmly to pull off a 6-2 win for the next round.
Meanwhile, top seed Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Tanik Gupta of Madhya Pradesh 7-6(5) 6-4, while Delhi’s Tushar Mittal defeated R Malhotra 6-3 6-4. Parth Aggarwal defeated Manipur’s Shanker Heisnam 6-4 7-6(5), whereas Haryana’s Ajay Kundu ousted Vilasier Khate 6-2 6-2.Another Haryana player Jagmeet Singh defeated Punjab’s Rahul Yadav 6-2 6-2, while Shubh Negi got the better of Rakshit Dhankar 6-4 6-1. Second seed Udit Kamboj defeated Siddharth Basaiti 6-4 6-4.
In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, the team of Udit Kamboj and Jagmeet Singh defeated Rakshit Dhankar and Shubh Negi 6-1 6-4. Eklavya Singh and Yashpaul ousted R Malhotra and Sudan 6-3 6-7(8) 10-6. A Singh Baha and Ricky Chaudhary defeated S Arya KS and Vilasier Khate 6-2 7-6(4) and the duo of Siddharth Basaiti and Ajay Kundu outplayed P Aggarwal and Hemant Kumar 6-1 6-3.
