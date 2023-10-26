Tennis: Nandini topples top seed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 25

Nandini Kansal of UP stunned top seed Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha 6-4 6-0 to sail into the girls’ U-16 semifinals of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship.

Suhani Bhasin of Tamil Nadu recorded another upset by defeating second seed Mokshika Yadav 6-0 6-1, while third seed Punjab’s Ekam Kaur easily ousted Asmi Sharma 6-1 6-0. Shaurya Pathak also moved into the next round by defeating Haryana’s Charvi Singh 7-5 2-6 6-1.

In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar ousted Prem Yadav 6-0 6-1 and Chandigarh’s Gaurish Madaan toppled third seed Sachit Thakur 6-1 6-0. Kaunish Das of West Bengal also advanced further by defeating Haralam Singh 6-2 6-4 and top seed Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Haryana’s Lakshay Dhiman 6-3 6-0.

#Mohali #Tamil Nadu