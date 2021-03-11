Tennis: Samvir in next round

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 8

Punjab’s Samvir Singh defeated Haryana’s Jaskirat Singh (6-2, 6-1) in a boys’ U-14 first round match during the opening day of the Roots AITA TS(7) National Rankings Championship. Abhay Veer Balhara also marched ahead by defeating Aarush Sood (6-0, 6-0), whereas Haryana’s Harsh Marwaha overpowered a tough challenge by Chandigarh’s Samarth Singh (6-7(6), 6-1(10-4)).

Punjab’s Waris Kamboj registered an easy (6-1, 6-0) win over Haryana’s Divansh Vats and Tanishq Makhija defeated Samarvir Pundir (6-3, 6-3). In the boys’ U-16 first round, Tashi defeated Priyansh Narula (6-2, 6-1) and Japnaam Singh overpowered Kanak Kataria (6-0, 6-1). Abhimanyu also marched ahead by defeating Param Sidana (6-1, 6-1).

