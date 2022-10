Tennis Tournament: Chandigarh’s Shorya Jishtu stuns top seed Armaan Walia

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Chandigarh’s Shorya Jishtu registered a comeback (1-6, 6-3, 6-2) win to stun top seed Punjab’s Armaan Walia in a boys’ U-16 qualifying round match during the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Second seed Satvik Singla ousted Haryana’s Armaan Pujara (6-3, 6-4), whereas Ashish Kumar defeated Arnav Gautam (6-4, 7-6(2)) and Ayaan Chandel outplayed fifth seed Amrat Chaudhary (4-6, 6-3, 6-2). Haralam Singh easily defeated Japnam Singh Dua (6-2, 6-4) and Haryana’s Prabhav Sibbal ousted Prabir Singh Behgal (6-2, 6-0). Sahil Dhillon defeated Arihant Siwach (6-3, 6-3).

In the boys’ U-12 singles qualifying round, top seed Harsh Marwaha defeated Siddharth Singh (6-2, 6-4). Punjab’s Varnit Dhawan outplayed Nikunj Banal (6-1, 6-0) and Mohit Singh outplayed Mohammad Aariz (6-1, 6-2) and Aarush Sharma ousted Japnit Charaya (6-1, 6-2). Samrath Kwatra defeated Yatharth Wadhera (6-1, 6-1) and Derek Sachdeva outplayed Aayaan Puri (6-2, 7-6(3)). Ishir Mehta defeated Anuvarat Hooda (6-1, 6-0).