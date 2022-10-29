Tennis tourney begins on October 31

Chandigarh, October 28
The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organising CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for Boys’ and Girls’ under-14 and 18 from October 31 to November 4. The qualifying matches will be played on October 29 at the CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members
Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...
All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India
Hails India’s independent foreign policy
20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house
No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources
Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels
India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...