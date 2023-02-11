Tennis tourney from Feb 13-17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association will organise the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for Boys & Girls U-14 & U-18 from February 13 to 17. Qualifying matches for this event will be played at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10 here on February 11.

As many as 50 players have signed in for the qualifying events. Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are taking part in this tournament. Players who signed in for boys U-18 and girls U-14 and U-18 qualifying events have moved into the main draw.

Final qualifying round matches for boys U-14 will be played at the CLTA Complex, Tennis Stadium, in Sector 10-C here from 10 am onwards tomorrow. Main draw first round matches for boys and girls U-14 & U-18 will start on February 13.