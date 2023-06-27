Tennis Tourney: Gaurish outclasses Kirtarth for pre-quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Top seed, Chandigarh’s Gaurish Madaan, ousted Punjab’s Kirtarth Singh in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, during the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, held here today.

Second seed, Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha defeated Yash Verma 6-2, 6-1, while third seed Aryaveer Sharma outplayed Haryana’s Vardaan Dixit 6-0, 6-2. Haryana’s Mohit Singh also moved into the next round by defeating Abhineet Verma 6-3, 6-2, whereas Punjab’s Prabhroop Kalsi outplayed Japnit Charaya 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys’ U-18 category, top seed, Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam, ousted Sumukh Marya 6-2, 6-3. Local contender Abhinav Sangra outplayed Pragun Thakur 6-2, 6-3, while Aditya Chauhan ousted Param Sidana without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0.

Florence in pre-quarterfinals

In the girls’ U-14 category, Punjab’s Florence Bhumbak outplayed Riya Jangid 6-1, 7-5 to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals. Another Punjab player, Avni Uttam, defeated Punjab’s Inayat Sharma 6-3, 7-5. Haryana’s Aanya Tandon logged a comeback with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Chandigarh’s Dishita Kumar.