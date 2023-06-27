Tennis Tourney: Gaurish outclasses Kirtarth for pre-quarters

Chandigarh, June 26
Top seed, Chandigarh’s Gaurish Madaan, ousted Punjab’s Kirtarth Singh in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, during the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, held here today.
Second seed, Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha defeated Yash Verma 6-2, 6-1, while third seed Aryaveer Sharma outplayed Haryana’s Vardaan Dixit 6-0, 6-2. Haryana’s Mohit Singh also moved into the next round by defeating Abhineet Verma 6-3, 6-2, whereas Punjab’s Prabhroop Kalsi outplayed Japnit Charaya 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys’ U-18 category, top seed, Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam, ousted Sumukh Marya 6-2, 6-3. Local contender Abhinav Sangra outplayed Pragun Thakur 6-2, 6-3, while Aditya Chauhan ousted Param Sidana without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0.
Florence in pre-quarterfinals
In the girls’ U-14 category, Punjab’s Florence Bhumbak outplayed Riya Jangid 6-1, 7-5 to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals. Another Punjab player, Avni Uttam, defeated Punjab’s Inayat Sharma 6-3, 7-5. Haryana’s Aanya Tandon logged a comeback with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Chandigarh’s Dishita Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...