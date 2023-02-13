Tent falls on DGP, wife; get stitches in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

UT DGP Praveer Ranjan and his wife were injured in a freak accident at the wedding of an SHO’s daughter at Lake Club here this afternoon.

Sources said the two were injured after a tent pitched at the function fell on guests following a wind gust. The injured were taken to the hospital. Sources said the DGP was administered 12 stitches at the PGI. His wife too received stitches and the two were later discharged.

Inspector Sukhdweep Singh, SHO, Sector 3 police station, had invited the DGP and his wife to his daughter’s wedding.