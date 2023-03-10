Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 9

Commuters were at the receiving end today as the Punjab unit of the BJP set up a stage and made seating arrangements for party workers by pitching a tent on the road right outside its Sector 37 office here.

The party had pitched the tent on the slip road for a protest, completely blocking access to motorists coming from the Batra theatre side. Local residents were inconvenienced the most as they had to make a detour to reach respective destinations.

Some motorists used road berms to access the main road, near the party office, damaging the berms as well as greenery around.

The party leaders used the space to address workers, following which they moved on to the main road right next to it, which was heavily barricaded by the police, to register their protest against the Punjab Government.

Chaos prevailed as the road separating Sectors 37 and 24 was barricaded and closed to traffic during the protest. Motorists were seen stranded in traffic jams at rotaries as they found the road closed.

“In the first place, all rallies and protests should be held at the mandated Sector 25 rally ground. Second, the authorities should not allow encroachment on roads for protests. Each time there is a protest, the area is barricaded and the petrol station adjacent to the BJP office remains out of bounds for people,” lamented Yashpal Yadav, member of the Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 37.

“A large number of people were put to inconvenience as they remained stuck in snarl-ups,” said Dr Seema Dutt, a Sector 37 resident who got stranded for one hour while going to her Sector 22 clinic.

Apart from ambulances, mourners headed to the cremation ground in Sector 25 too were stranded as motorists struggled to find alternative routes to reach their destinations.

“My daughter had come from Mani Majra. On her way home, she got stuck in a traffic jam and got late for work in the bank. Roads are not meant for such protests,” said JP Yadav, RWA, Sector 37-A.

Another resident, Pankaj, who was heading towards Sector 38, said: “Not only internal roads of Sector 37, even those adjoining the sector were clogged in the afternoon. Why do the authorities allow political parties to encroach upon roads and stage protests there? It only causes trouble to general public.”

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, however, said: “There was no encroachment on the road. The workers had turned out in large numbers and we had to make some arrangement outside. We had informed the local Deputy Commissioner besides the police prior to the event.”

