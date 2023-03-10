 Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried : The Tribune India

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Barricading for Pb unit’s protest triggers snarl-ups in Sec 37 area

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

A tent with a stage and chairs pitched by BJP’s Punjab unit in front of the party office in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 9

Commuters were at the receiving end today as the Punjab unit of the BJP set up a stage and made seating arrangements for party workers by pitching a tent on the road right outside its Sector 37 office here.

The party had pitched the tent on the slip road for a protest, completely blocking access to motorists coming from the Batra theatre side. Local residents were inconvenienced the most as they had to make a detour to reach respective destinations.

Some motorists used road berms to access the main road, near the party office, damaging the berms as well as greenery around.

The party leaders used the space to address workers, following which they moved on to the main road right next to it, which was heavily barricaded by the police, to register their protest against the Punjab Government.

Chaos prevailed as the road separating Sectors 37 and 24 was barricaded and closed to traffic during the protest. Motorists were seen stranded in traffic jams at rotaries as they found the road closed.

“In the first place, all rallies and protests should be held at the mandated Sector 25 rally ground. Second, the authorities should not allow encroachment on roads for protests. Each time there is a protest, the area is barricaded and the petrol station adjacent to the BJP office remains out of bounds for people,” lamented Yashpal Yadav, member of the Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 37.

“A large number of people were put to inconvenience as they remained stuck in snarl-ups,” said Dr Seema Dutt, a Sector 37 resident who got stranded for one hour while going to her Sector 22 clinic.

Apart from ambulances, mourners headed to the cremation ground in Sector 25 too were stranded as motorists struggled to find alternative routes to reach their destinations.

“My daughter had come from Mani Majra. On her way home, she got stuck in a traffic jam and got late for work in the bank. Roads are not meant for such protests,” said JP Yadav, RWA, Sector 37-A.

Another resident, Pankaj, who was heading towards Sector 38, said: “Not only internal roads of Sector 37, even those adjoining the sector were clogged in the afternoon. Why do the authorities allow political parties to encroach upon roads and stage protests there? It only causes trouble to general public.”

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, however, said: “There was no encroachment on the road. The workers had turned out in large numbers and we had to make some arrangement outside. We had informed the local Deputy Commissioner besides the police prior to the event.”

Locals’ nightmare

  • BJP’s Punjab unit pitches tent on slip road outside its office in Sector 37 to address workers and stage a protest on Dakshin Marg
  • Motorists coming from Batra theatre side and those trying to exit sector get stuck; locals bear brunt and are forced to make a detour
  • As protesters move on to Sec 37-24 stretch, which was barricaded by cops, motorists get stranded, struggling to find alternative routes due to snarl-ups

Shift rallies to Sec 25 ground

Protests should be held at mandated Sec 25 rally ground. Each time there is a protest, road is blocked and fuel station next to BJP office remains out of bounds for people. — Yashpal Yadav, RWA member, Sector 37

Had taken DC, cops in loop

There was no encroachment on road. Workers had turned out in large numbers and we had to make arrangements outside. We had informed DC and police prior to event. — Ashwani Sharma, Punjab BJP chief

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba

2
Punjab

Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill

3
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

4
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

5
Entertainment

Kavita Kaushik gives befitting reply to Twitter user comments 'Ugly 41 year old lady' on her pic

6
Nation

President Murmu pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, SGPC submits memo on 'Bandi Singhs', HSGPC

7
Punjab

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

8
Nation

Man blackmails Rajasthan woman judge with her morphed photographs, demands Rs 20 lakh

9
Punjab

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court

10
Chandigarh

Police use water cannon on Punjab BJP leaders, workers as they try to march to Vidhan Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap all govt vehicles over 15 yrs old

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

Two killed, six hurt as SUV rams into two cars

AAP’s door-to-door campaign from March 13

25 bootleggers held, liquor seized

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols