Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

4 freehold residential units fetch Rs 3.16 cr, against reserve price of Rs 3.06 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has again received a poor response to its e-auction as out of 128 units, only six could be sold.

The CHB had on March 24 invited e-bids for the sale of 38 residential units on a freehold basis and 90 commercial units on a leasehold basis.

The bids were opened today as per the schedule but the board could sell only four residential units on a freehold basis and two commercial units on a leasehold basis.

The four freehold residential units fetched Rs 3.16 crore against the total reserve price of Rs 3.06 crore. Similarly, the CHB earned a revenue of Rs 68 lakh with the sale of two commercial units on a leasehold basis against the reserve price of Rs 63.86 lakh. In total, the board earned Rs 3.84 crore from the sale of the six units against the reserve price of Rs 3.70 crore.

In the previous auction held on March 7, the CHB was able to sell only eight residential units on a freehold basis and two commercial units on a leasehold basis out of 44 residential and 92 commercial units, respectively, even after reducing the reserve prices of commercial units by 10 per cent.

The eight freehold residential units fetched Rs 4.26 crore against the total reserve price of Rs 4.11 crore. Similarly, the CHB earned a revenue of Rs 93.02 lakh with the sale of two commercial units on a leasehold basis against the reserve price of Rs 86 lakh. In total, the board earned Rs 5.19 crore from the sale of the 10 units against the reserve price of Rs 4.97 crore.

In another auction held in February, the CHB was able to dispose of only nine units out of 140 commercial as well as residential units put up for auction.

The CHB had invited e-bids for the sale of its 49 residential units on a freehold basis and 91 commercial units on a leasehold basis in January. When the bids were opened, the board could sell only seven residential units and two commercial units.

The seven freehold residential units raked in Rs 5.62 crore, against the total reserve price of Rs 5.01 crore. Similarly, the CHB earned a revenue of Rs 72.39 lakh with the sale of two commercial units on a leasehold basis against the reserve price of Rs 70.96 lakh. In total, the board earned Rs 6.34 crore from the sale of nine units against the reserve price of Rs 5.72 crore.

In an e-auction held on December 20 last year, the CHB could sell only one of the 92 commercial units on a leasehold basis.

From April 2021 to December 2022, the board had sold 275 units, including 200 residential and 10 commercial on a freehold basis, and 16 residential and 49 commercial units on a leasehold basis, netting a total of Rs 185.33 crore.

Dismal show in recent e-auctions

  • March: Only 8 of 44 residential units and two of 92 commercial units sold, despite cut in reserve prices of biz units by 10%
  • Feb: Only nine units out of 140 commercial as well as residential units put up for auction go under the hammer
  • Jan: Of 49 residential units, only 7 are sold, while of 91 commercial units only two attract buyers
  • Dec, 2022: Only one of the 92 commercial units on a leasehold basis put up for e-auction finds taker

