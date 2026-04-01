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Home / Chandigarh / Terror-hit families meet Kataria over hike in pension

Terror-hit families meet Kataria over hike in pension

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File
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A delegation of terrorist-victim families under the banner of the All-India Terrorist Victims Association today met UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and highlighted their issues. Association president Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu said the delegation comprised nearly 25-30 terrorist victim families, primarily widows.

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During the meeting, the delegation highlighted various issues and challenges faced by terrorist-victim families in Punjab and Chandigarh. The families expressed gratitude to the Administrator for giving them a patient hearing and stated that it was the first time their concerns had been heard at this level.

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The Administrator assured the delegation that all genuine issues and demands of terrorist victim families would be addressed on a priority basis.

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