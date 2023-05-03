Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

All 1,800 parks of the city will soon be irrigated through the tertiary treated (TT) water as the state-level high-powered steering committee (SHPSC) today gave its approval to the project. Currently, as many as 680 parks and green belts in the city are being irrigated through TT water. After laying of new lines, the remaining 1,120 parks will now be covered.

680 parks being irrigated through TT water 1,120 remaining parks will now be covered Panel gives nod to key projects Rs 97 cr to be spent on strengthening TT water supply system under AMRUT 2.0

Rs 27 cr for replacement of machinery in various phases of Kajauli waterworks

Rs 2.3 cr for additional sewer line connecting Sector 35 and 44 trunk sewers

Adviser to the Administrator Dharam Pal reviewed the future plans under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme at an SHPSC meeting here today.

Various projects under AMRUT were discussed, including strengthening of tertiary treated water supply system and laying of tertiary treated water lines in left-out areas in the city. It was discussed the city had a large number of open spaces, parks, gardens and houses with big lawns where water was required for irrigation.

The project envisages covering the left-out areas by laying of new lines and creation of infrastructure such as reservoirs, pumps and electrical systems, especially from Sectors 47 to 63, villages recently transferred to the MC and left-out pockets of sectors where network exists.

The SHPSC accorded administrative approval to strengthen the TT water supply system in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 97 crore from AMRUT 2.0.

During the meeting, strengthening of the sewerage network in the UT was also discussed to ease excessive load on the trunk sewer line carrying sewage of southern sectors. An additional sewer line has been approved to connect the trunk sewer line of Sector 35 with the trunk sewer of Sector 44, near Burail village, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.3 crore from AMRUT 2.0.

The committee further approved the upgrade of Kajauli waterworks and rehabilitation of the rising main from it to Sector 39 waterworks.

The need to replace additional components of phases III and IV, as pointed out in a recent survey of all phases, was also deliberated upon.

It gave assent to the replacement of machinery in various phases of Kajauli waterworks to the tune of Rs 27 crore from AMRUT 2.0 under the 24x7 water supply component. Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Local Government; Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner; and other senior officers of UT Administration and MC were among those present at the meeting.