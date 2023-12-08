Tertiary treated water to keep Sec 47 parks green

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

The work of laying tertiary-treated (TT) water line in parks of Sector 47 started today.

Several southern sectors are yet to get the TT water supply. Area councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi got the work inaugurated by senior citizens and women of ward number 21. Local residents were also present on the occasion.

Laddi said the work started from the park in front of house number 3144, adding that gradually, the work would be initiated in all parks.

“Due to lack of water supply, problems were being faced to maintain the park in summer. A total of 23 parks have been selected for the work,” he said.

“Our aim is to make the ward the most developed and beautiful ward of the city. Cleanliness and maintenance of parks are one of the focus areas,” added the AAP leader.